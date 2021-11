Six fire engines were sent to the scene at Ardmory Avenue in the Toryglen area, after the alarm was raised at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, November 23.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Firefighters have been working overnight to deal with a fire reported at a property in Ardmory Avenue, in Toryglen.

It is unclear whether the fire has been successfully put out.