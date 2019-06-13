Firefighters battle blaze in Camelon

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Camelon which broke out just after 6am this morning.

Emergency services raced to a building in Mansionhouse Road after the alarm was raised.

Police also attended the incident and closed a number of routes including Carmuirs Avenue while fire crews tackled the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to a fire within a two-storey building at 6.04am this morning in Mansionhouse Road and a number of fire appliances were dispatched and remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The top of Manshionhouse Road remains closed but restrictions on other routes have now been scaled back. We have no reports of anyone being injured at this time.”