Firefighters battle blaze at Taymouth Marina restaurant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the restaurant of the Taymouth Marina complex in Perthshire.

Crews were called just after midday on Monday and were “met by a well-developed fire” at the Kenmore resort.

It has been confirmed the restaurant, where the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are working to extinguish the fire, was unoccupied at the time.

The site houses a range of self-catering accommodation such as cottages and townhouses at the mouth of Loch Tay - but these are said to be unaffected.

A statement on the marina’s website said: “We can confirm that this afternoon at 12pm a fire was discovered in the unoccupied restaurant at the luxury Taymouth Marina resort.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue is tackling the blaze, which is contained to the immediate area.

“Management has confirmed that the fire will not impact on guests staying at the self-catering accommodation or Hot Box sauna on site.

“Further updates will be available throughout the day on our website.”

Deputy First Minister and MSP for Perthshire North John Sweeney tweeted he was “very concerned about the fire at Taymouth Marina and hope that all are safe.”

A SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.06pm on Monday, February 11 to reports of a building fire in Perthshire.

“Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to Taymouth Marina near Kenmore, where crews were met by a well-developed fire.

“Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no casualties.”