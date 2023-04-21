All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
12 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
4 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
10 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
11 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

Fire crews tackle major blaze at Dunfermline restaurant

Fire crews are at the scene of a major blaze about a restaurant in Dunfermline.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Apr 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 22:59 BST

The blaze broke out above Kushi’s in Canmore Street around 6:00pm. Four appliances were sent to the scene. They include high reach appliances as crews battle to bring the flames under control.

Roads around the restaurant in the centre of the city have been closed - including Maygate, St Margaret Street, Canmore Street and Guildhall Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.57pm following reports of a fire in a restaurant on Canmore Street. We currently have four appliances at the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier. Crews are at work with four breathing apparatuses. We have one hose reel het and two main jets tackling the fire which has happened inside the building.”

The fire scene in DunfermlineThe fire scene in Dunfermline
The fire scene in Dunfermline
Related topics:DunfermlineScottish Fire and Rescue Service