The blaze broke out above Kushi’s in Canmore Street around 6:00pm. Four appliances were sent to the scene. They include high reach appliances as crews battle to bring the flames under control.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.57pm following reports of a fire in a restaurant on Canmore Street. We currently have four appliances at the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier. Crews are at work with four breathing apparatuses. We have one hose reel het and two main jets tackling the fire which has happened inside the building.”