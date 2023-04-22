All Sections
Fire crews tackle major blaze above Kushi's restaurant in Dunfermline

Fire crews have tackled a major blaze above a restaurant in Dunfermline.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Apr 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

The blaze broke out above Kushi’s in Canmore Street around 6:00pm on Friday. Four appliances were sent to the scene. They included high reach appliances as crews battle to bring the flames under control.

Roads around the restaurant in the centre of the city were closed - including Maygate, St Margaret Street, Canmore Street and Guildhall Street.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.57pm following reports of a fire in a restaurant on Canmore Street. We currently have four appliances at the scene, including two high reach appliances and one water carrier. Crews are at work with four breathing apparatuses. We have one hose reel het and two main jets tackling the fire which has happened inside the building.”

The fire scene in DunfermlineThe fire scene in Dunfermline
The fire scene in Dunfermline
