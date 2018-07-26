Fire crews tackle grass blaze on Edinburgh’s Blackford Hill

Have your say

Firefighters are currently tackling a grass blaze at Blackford Hill in the south of Edinburgh.

Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the hill, which is located between Morningside and the Braid Hills. Eye witnesses also report seeing “huge flames from over a mile away”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said confirmed fire crews and emergency were in attendance.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze and it is believed there are no casualties.

Fire services across the country are on high alert as the hot weather returns, with temperatures reaching up to 26C in Edinburgh.

Video credit: @Cat_Headley

Fire crews are in attendance. Picture: @thecoachaa/Twitter

