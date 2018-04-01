Fire crews battle blaze near Glasgow’s Stobhill Hospital

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a blaze near Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Balornock Road in the Springburn area of the city at around 6.20pm on Sunday evening.

Local residents spotted a thick plume of black smoke billowing above the disused hospital’s clock tower.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were in attendance.

And a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called at 6.19pm this evening to assist the fire service.

“We may assist with road closures however the main roads are still open.”

More to follow.