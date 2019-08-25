Fire breaks out at historic engineering works in Glasgow

Have your say

A large fire broke out in an abandoned engineering works in central Glasgow on Sunday evening.

The blaze, which is believed to have been caused by tyres being set alight, took place at the former Howdens plant in Tradeston.

The Victorian engineering complex, which stands next to Charles Rennie Mackinstosh’s famous Scotland Street school, has lain empty for more than 30 years.

Firefighters were called out to the B-listed former works at around 8pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ”The location is a derelict building.

“Tyres are on fire inside. We have four appliances currently on the scene.”

Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney said: “Sad to see a fire take hold of the historic James Howden Engineering Works in Tradeston, one of the last examples of such a heavy engineering works left in Glasgow, dating from 1898.

“It latterly built the boring machines for the Channel Tunnel.”