Film part-shot in Borders and Rugby World Cup among 2019’s top internet searches, Google reveals

A film part-shot in the Borders is now not only highest-grossing ever but was also last year’s most-searched-for movie on the internet.

Avengers: Endgame, filmed partially on the Berwickshire coast, has followed up becoming the most successful movie of all time, taking $2.8bn at box offices worldwide after its release in April last year, by topping a list of search trends for 2019 released by online giant Google.

Not only was it the film most looked up on the internet – beating the likes of Joker, Captain Marvel and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – but it was also the seventh most popular search term overall.

On top of that, its baddie Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, was the fifth most popular search term.

Scenes for the £356m movie, the fourth in the Avengers series, were shot in May 2017 at St Abbs, alias Thor’s Norwegian bolthole, New Asgard.

Last year’s most popular search term was October’s Rugby World Cup, an event marking the international swan-song of Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw and debut at that competition of Hawick’s Darcy Graham.

The Scottish national side, managed by fellow Borderer Gregor Townsend, also featured Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, making his second appearance at the contest after helping his country reach the 2015 cup’s quarter-finals in England.

Google trends expert Kirstin Wright said: “The 2019 year-in-search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and even the latest lingo.

“As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”

Following rugby’s biggest event in Google’s list of 2019’s most frequent searches was the Cricket World Cup, and also in the top 10 were the TV show Game of Thrones and France’s Notre Dame cathedral.

The search engine’s most-looked-for lists can be seen at trends.google.com/trends/yis/2019/GB