Fightback dinner celebrates the youngest person in Scotland living with MND

A dinner is to be held tonight in memory of Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman to raise funds for MND Scotland.

On Global MND Awareness Day a host of celebrities will gather in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease at the “Gordon’s Fightback Dinner”.

The night will see the first presentation of the "Fightback Spirit"award, which recognises someone's inspirational contribution to the fightback against MND. This year the award will be presented to Lucy Lintott, the youngest person in Scotland with MND.

Lucy (24), from Moray, was diagnosed with the illness when she was just 19 years old. In the face of a devastating diagnosis Lucy decided to live her life to fullest, and her positive attitude and drive to raise awareness and funds has touched many.

Lucy said: “I’m honoured to get the Fightback Spirit award. Gordon and I have received many awards together over the years, so getting one named in memory of him, is very surreal.”

Lawrence Cowan, Chair of MND Scotland and close friend of Gordon Aikman’s said: “Lucy is an inspiration to us all. Her approach to life, the way she is helping raise awareness of the

condition and her fundraising are just incredible.

“Lucy has raised over £170,000 to support people and fund a cure for MND. The way she has also opened up her life to raise awareness of the condition through the media and in her recent documentary “MND and 22-year-old me” is beyond courageous.

“She is a leading light of the fightback against MND and it is an absolute honour to present her with this

award.”

Doddie Weir, who will present Lucy with the award, and hosted the live auction, said: "It is fantastic to meet Lucy, something I have been wanting to do since watching her incredibly honest and moving documentary about her life with MND.

"Lucy has taken a devastating diagnosis and turned it into a positive - her fundraising efforts and work to educate people about Motor Neurone Disease is inspiring and an example to us all. I am humbled and delighted to present her with this award, while also recognising the huge contribution Gordon made to the fight against this horrendous disease."

Gordon Aikman’s husband Joe Pike, said: “Gordon really cared about Lucy.“He found strength in her fight against MND. They were both living with the disease at the same time

and Gordon loved Lucy’s fun-loving spirit, her humour and her determination to make most of every moment.

“She inspires me, everyone involved in the Gordon’s Fightback campaign and so many others to keep

making a difference. Lucy richly deserves this award.”