Fife Zoo temporarily closed after car hits gas tank

Have your say

Fife Zoo has been temporarily closed after a car collided with a gas tank in the car park.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted to reports of a car colliding with a gas canister at an Animal Park in Collessie. Operations Control have mobilised a number of specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are currently working to make the area safe.”

The zoo, near Ladybank, opened its ‘taster section’ today for the first time.