The accident happened on the B922 between Cluny and the Strathore Road Junction shortly before 10pm.

The 19-year-old man involved in the accident on January 5 was taken to hospital for treatment and medical staff described his condition as serious.

Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route while the road was closed.

A spokesperson confirmed on Thursday morning that the road had reopened and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

While the circumstances around the accident remain unclear, locals suggested that conditions were particularly dangerous due to ice forming in the plummeting temperatures.

Images released by officers clearly show the wintry conditions facing drivers last night, with snow and ice visible on the road near the scene of the crash.

