The accident happened on the B922 between Clunie and the Strathore Road Junction shortly before 10pm.
Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The circumstances around the accident are unclear but locals suggested that conditions were particularly dangerous due to ice forming.
Images released by officers clearly show the wintry conditions facing drivers last night.
Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.