Fife coast incident: Coastguard helicopter launched after 'screams' heard along the coastline between Burntisland and Kinghorn

A major search operation was launched after reports of ‘screams’ heard along the Fife coastline, but nothing has so far been found by rescue teams including a helicopter.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 10:31 am
Updated Saturday, 7th August 2021, 12:14 pm
The search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent to the scene at the Fife coastline.
HM coastguard teams from Kinghorn, Leven and South Queensferry alongside the Kinghorn RNLI were launched after a member of the public reported ‘screams’ on the shore between Burntisland and Kinghorn last night.

The search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was also sent and residents witnessed the copter circling Burntisland beach at 1am.

Despite a search being carried out to investigate and locate the source of the scream, nothing has been found, HM Coastguard said.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “On 6 August, HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting screams along the coastline between Burntisland and Kinghorn.

"A search was carried out to investigate and locate the source of the scream. Nothing was found.”

HM Coastguard added that the search has been terminated pending further information.

KinghornFife
