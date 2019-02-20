Fife beaches closed over suspected oil spill

A suspected oil spill has sparked the closure of beaches and a harbour in Fife.

Investigators are trying to work out the source of the pollution, which was first reported on shores in the villages of Limekilns and Charlestown on Tuesday morning.

Fife Council has warned people to avoid contact with the beach and the water.

Early indications suggest the substance is a light refined diesel that likely came from a drain on the land.

Sepa, NHS Fife, Marine Scotland, Fife Council and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency have all been at the scene to collect samples for analysis and carry out clean-up work.

A spokesman for Forth Ports, which owns the nearby port of Rosyth, said: “It appears to be a light refined diesel.

“On receiving the initial report, Forth Ports immediately sent a pollution response vessel to the area to investigate and nothing was found on the water.

“Subsequent investigations from our on-scene response team suggest the spill has come from a drain on the land.

“We are working with Sepa and Fife Council on this.”

Fears have been raised over the potential impact the substance could have on wildlife and the local environment.

Limekilns beach and the land adjacent to the harbour have been affected and both sites have now been closed off to the public.

Fife Council has urged the public to stay away from the area while work is being carried out.

A sign has been erected in the area, warning the shoreline is “contaminated by an unknown pollutant”.

Dunfermline and West Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This incident is very concerning. Urgent action is needed to ensure that lasting damage isn’t caused to local wildlife and the surrounding environment.

“I’ve contacted Sepa in order to find out more about the source of this pollution and the steps that are being taken to address the matter.

“This will be especially disappointing to the Charlestown, Limekilns and Pattiesmuir nature conservation group, who have been working incredibly hard to clean up local beaches in recent months.”

Joanna McFarlane, of the Charlestown, Limekilns and Pattiesmuir Nature Conservation Group, said locals had reported “a really strong smell of oil” on Monday night.

“This beach means a lot to the community here in Limekilns,” she said.

“Our local school has spent many hours helping to clean it and the community comes out regularly for beach cleans, not just for us but for the wildlife on this coastlines.

“But this is out of our hands and I would like to find out who is responsible.”

A spokesman for Fife Council, which is coordinating the operations, said: “Progress is being made to clear contaminated seaweed and clean up the coastline around Limekilns and Charlestown following an oil-based spill in the area.

“Fife Council is working with partners including Sepa, Scottish National Heritage, NHS Fife, Marine Scotland, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and their specialist contractor Briggs Marine to deal with the situation.

“Samples are currently being tested by Sepa and investigations into the source of the pollution are ongoing.”