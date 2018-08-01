Festival goers urged to carry out small acts of kindness

Have your say

Edinburgh residents and visitors are being encouraged to carry out small acts of kindness during the festival season.

The University of Edinburgh and Tesco Bank have teamed up to create a web-based app aimed at tackling issues such as plastic pollution, litter and homelessness during August.

The Deedit app encourages people to share photos of good deeds such as picking up litter, buying a sandwich for a stranger or giving directions.

The aim is to show how a single act of kindness can contribute to larger positive social change.

The online platform will also support social enterprise Social Bite, with several good deeds contributing to their work to end homelessness.

The university’s Centre of Design Informatics has been working with Tesco Bank on Project Mercury, a collaboration exploring financial technology (FinTech).

Chris Speed, director of the centre, said: “One of the challenges we face is helping people understand the impact new data technologies will have on their lives.

“The partnership with Tesco Bank has been a fantastic help.

“Co-designing imaginative, human-centred experiences with the financial sector here in Edinburgh demonstrates that the city is becoming a world leader in FinTech design.”