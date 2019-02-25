Ferrari revs up ahead of Edinburgh apprenticeship showcase

Ferrari is gearing up for a series of open days to showcase UK apprenticeship opportunities with the famous Italian sports car brand.

All 12 of the company’s official UK dealers, including Graypaul Edinburgh, will be taking part in the initiative, which coincides with National Apprenticeship Week 2019. The Edinburgh event is due to take place this coming Saturday, 2 March.

Each dealer will be inviting students from selected local schools in their area to visit the workshop and learn about Ferrari technology and potential job opportunities.

Subject to satisfactory completion of a training programme, over a period of two or three years, apprentices are offered full-time roles with their local dealership.

Ferrari noted that many employees starting out as an apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as workshop manager, service manager, or even sales executive.