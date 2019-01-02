Female student dies after falling 500ft during Ben Nevis trip with friends

Have your say

A female student has died after a 500ft fall down Ben Nevis during a New Year’s Day climb..

The 22-year-old was on the Ridge Route between the summit of neighbouring Carn Dearg and Ben Nevis when she fell.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was a student at Bristol University and was on a planned trip with friends.

The friends, who are said to also be studying at the university, survived after being saved by a mountain rescue team.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team took to social media to express their condolences for the woman’s family.

They said: “Today the Team had to recover young climber who unfortunately lost her life following an accident on Carn Dearg on Ben Nevis.

“We pass on our sincere condolences to her family and friends. A very sad start to 2019.

“We would like to thank R951 for their fantastic support.

“We witnessed another example of exceptional flying getting the Team into location to evacuate the casualty and in recovering her colleagues from a very difficult location.”

The Bristol University student is the second young climber to die on the UK’s highest peak in two weeks.

Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from the West Yorkshire area died following a fall on December 16.

People have taken to Facebook to give thanks to the rescue team.

One said: “RIP to the young woman who unfortunately lost her life my heart goes out to her family.

“Special thanks to the team for bringing her back off the Ben God bless you all.”

Another said: “Such a difficult day for everybody involved. Sending love and compassion to everyone touched by this tragedy.”

Bristol University has confirmed the woman was a student there.

A spokeswoman said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that on 1 January 2019 one of our students died in an accident whilst on a hiking trip to Ben Nevis in Scotland.

“The student was part of a larger group of students who had organised this new year trip to the highlands.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student.

“This tragic accident will be deeply felt across our University community, and we will make sure we have support available to all those affected.”

READ MORE - Several dead after horror train accident on bridge on Denmark

READ MORE - Train ‘rip-off’ as punctuality falls while fares increase