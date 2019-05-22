Female cyclist killed in lorry crash in Glasgow

A female cyclist has been killed after a crash with a lorry in Glasgow.

Police were called to the incident on Nithsdale Drive, close to the junction with Pollokshaws Road, about 9:15am.

Images showed a Jewson lorry stopped inside a police cordon, with a bike missing a rear wheel also pictured.

The female cyclist died at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road was closed to traffic to allow officers to carry out their enquiries. The road is now open.

Sergeant Mark McGowan at the Road Policing Complex in Helen Street, Govan, said officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police.

Those with information should get in touch via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0766 of 22 May 2019.

At least ten police vehicles are believed to have been in attendance at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said Nithsdale Drive would be closed to traffic for several hours.

