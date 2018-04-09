FBI raid offices of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

FBI agents have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, in a dramatic new twist in the saga surrounding his personal dealings.

Mr Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan says the search warrants were executed by the office of the US Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Mr Mueller, a former Director of the FBI, has been tasked with examining whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russian agents to influence the 2016 election.

Mr Ryan said agents seized “protected attorney client communications”. He is not elaborating on the contents.

Mr Ryan says the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary”.

Mr Cohen is Mr Trump’s long-time personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of 130,000 US dollars (£92,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Mr Trump in the mid-2000s.

It is thought documents relating to that controversial payment were among those seized earlier today.

President Trump mentioned the alleged affair for the first time talking to pool reporters aboard Air Force One last week, saying that he had no knowledge of Mr Cohen’s payment.