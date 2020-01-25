Father and young daughter killed in major house fire

A father and his 10-year-old daughter have been killed in a fire at a house in the outskirts of Hull.

Emergency services were called to Wensley Avenue, Cottingham, at around 7.50am on Saturday after a neighbour reported a house fire, with two people believed to be inside the property.

A father and his 10-year-old daughter have been killed in a fire at a house in the outskirts of Hull picture: PA

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended the scene, and firefighters pulled a man and his 10-year-old daughter from the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl, whose age was originally given as eight, was taken to hospital but she later died.

READ MORE: Man in connection with Scottish Jamie Lee murder to appear in court



Humberside Police said officers remain at the scene while emergency services work to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We pulled out an adult male and who we now know is his 10-year-old daughter, and tragically both lives were lost to the fire.

"We're working with police colleagues on the scene.

"We have got fire investigation officers there who will be working tirelessly throughout today."

READ MORE: Scots police officer injured as missiles hurled during Bloody Sunday march



He said the father and daughter were the only two people in the property at the time.

Local resident Carl Goodfellow told the Hull Daily Mail he had tried to alert the occupants of the house to the blaze, banging on the door and shouting through the letterbox.

He said: "It's devastating, you just don't expect this sort of thing."

Another witness told the newspaper three fire engines, two ambulances and four police cars had attended the scene.

Investigators wearing white forensic suits have been working at the house, and flowers and a toy rabbit have been left in tribute near the police cordon.