Faraday Grid powers up as ribbon cut at new Edinburgh hub

Energy technology company Faraday Grid’s global innovation centre in Edinburgh is set to scale up after being officially opened.

The centre currently supports a global workforce of 100 employees, which will “increase rapidly” throughout 2019. Faraday Grid is said to have attracted “some of the finest engineers and researchers from around the world” and has benefited from access to top academic institutions and a talent pool across Scotland.

The company recently announced a significant investment by Adam Neumann, co-founder of flexible workspace provider WeWork. It marked the second time Neumann has invested in Faraday, in which he now owns a non-controlling, minority stake.

Faraday will also be launching collaborations and partnerships around the world throughout this year, having already announced it will be working with UK Power Networks in London, to demonstrate the role and impact of its technology.

The firm’s exchanger technology is designed to help energy grids make better use of renewable energy, using power-control devices that autonomously balance voltage, frequency and power-factor control.

Speaking at the opening, Scottish energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The Faraday Grid promises to make an important contribution to managing the transition to a low carbon economy in Scotland, and help us to achieve our ambitious carbon reduction targets.”

Faraday Grid boss Andrew Scobie said: “We chose Edinburgh for our first innovation centre because of its rich history of intellectual and scientific achievements. The city is renowned for new thinking, creativity and innovation from the very brightest minds.”