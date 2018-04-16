FAQs: The future of the Edinburgh Capitals and the Murrayfield Racers

The future of the Edinburgh Capitals looks in doubt after a rival organisation claimed to have secured a contract to play top-level ice hockey in Edinburgh.

What would the new team compete as?

Racers Leisure Limited have secured a contract to play top-level ice hockey in Edinburgh and aim to compete under the name ‘Murrayfield Racers’ possibly meaning the end of the Edinburgh Capitals.

Will the Racers be in the EIHL?

While the Racers claimed to have secured a contract for ice time at Murrayfield, there has been no formal statement from the EIHL. The Racers are thought to be in the process of contacting the league to secure ice hockey. However, if the Capitals do fold, then the Racers would be the likely choice.

Will the Edinburgh ice hockey team be guaranteed entry to the EIHL?

It would appear that whoever gets to play in Edinburgh will be accepted. After the league reshaped last season with the addition of Guildford and Milton Keynes, the EIHL will be reluctant to once again find a new franchise to compete in the Gardiner Conference, so whoever gets the Murrayfield ice rink is likely to be playing at the top level.

What decisions have been made so far?

The decision announced today is only from Murrayfield Ice Rink. It is understood both groups submitted detailed business plans to the Murrayfield top-brass and that the rink then arranged further meetings with both parties. Now it would appear that the Racers have been successful.

What if the EIHL refuse to accept the Racers?

As discussed above, if the Racers do have a stable and well-proposed bid then they are an obvious option. However, the Capitals have also been busy off the ice with a new structure getting put in place and a new vision, with new investment and new directors that may appeal to the EIHL. If the league was to refuse entry to the EIHL for the Racers then Murrayfield ice rink may be forced to go back and reconsider the Caps initial bid. Either that, or the Caps would need to find a new home.