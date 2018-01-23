Fancy becoming a Laird or Lady while helping to restore a historical Scottish castle?

If you’ve always dreamed of having a title then Dunans Castle’s restoration programme may be for you

After being ruined by a fire in 2001, the owners set up the Scottish Laird Project, which aims to restore the Castle into a public events space with accommodation.

Picture: � Elliott Simpson - geograph.org.uk/p/367302

The Scottish Laird Project gives anyone a chance to buy a title of Laird, Lady or Lord in return for donations towards the Castle’s restoration.

As detailed on the Castle’s website: “ Dunans Castle was ruined by fire in 2001, and with your help the ScottishLaird Project, directed by Charles and Sadie Dixon-Spain, will restore the building into a public space for events and occasions with accommodation for Lairds and Ladies to come and stay.

“With the publication of our Conservation Plan for Dunans in 2014, the development of Design Concepts for the building in 2016, the ongoing maintenance and repair of the grounds and the projected clearance and consolidation of the building in 2017/8, the Lairds’ and Ladies’ contribution has already achieved much.

“With your help we can restore the castle by 2020!”

Every newly titled Lady or Laird will own a square foot of land at the Castle, and can take part in a guided tour of Dunans and find out more about the history.

There’s also access to the Laird’s retreat – a glamping experience in the Castle grounds.

And no title goes without its own tartan, something else which the Ladies and Lairds of Dunans Castle can look forward to.

The Dunans Rising Tartan was designed by Bute Fabrics and is a bright combination of green, purple and grey – colours which are said to reflect the surrounding landscape of the Castle.

More information on the Scottish Laird Project plus how to buy a title can be found on the dedicated website.

