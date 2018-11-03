Family’s appeal over Fife man, Allan Bryant, missing since 2013

The family of a man who disappeared from Glenrothes in Fife five years ago has made a fresh appeal for information.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are issuing footage of Allan Bryant taken by his friends as they appeal for the public’s help five years since he was last seen.

Allan, who was 23 when he went missing, was pictured on CCTV leaving Styx Nightclub on Caskieberran Road in Glenrothes shortly after 2am on Sunday 3rd November 2013.

Allan left his home in Ednam Drive shortly after 8pm the previous evening (Saturday 2nd November 2013) and walked with friends to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club.

He arrived there around 9pm, and then left around midnight when he travelled by minibus with a group from the party to Styx nightclub.

He arrived at Styx, which is approximately a one mile walk away from his home, shortly after midnight and was last seen on CCTV leaving the club at 2.02am.

The CCTV footage shows Allan standing outside the club for a brief period before walking towards the direction of Tanshall Roundabout.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by Allan’s family and police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Allan Bryant Senior, Allan’s dad, said: “Dealing with the previous anniversaries were difficult enough, but this one just seems exceptionally hard.

“You’re thinking about Allan all the time, he’s always on your mind. I can see how it’s affected each person in my family separately, and the impact it’s had on all our lives.

“It just feels like he walked out the door yesterday, it’s so vivid. People will think it’s been a long time, which it has been, but to my family it’s like it only happened yesterday.

“When you go to bed at night and when you wake up in the morning, all you do is think about Allan. There’s no escape. You just want to know what’s happened to him, where he is and does anyone know anything about him.

“If they do, please come forward and end this nightmare for our family. To live a life like that, and not know what’s happened to your child, is horrendous.”

Allan is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom, dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston from the Major Investigation Team said: “As part of our appeal we’ve issued video footage of Allan taken in 2011 in the hope that this, combined with the CCTV from Styx, helps to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen him after he left the nightclub.

“Allan’s family have received overwhelming support from the community and beyond these past five years. However, we continue to ask for the public’s help and I would urge local residents to think back to early November 2013.”

At the time Allan went missing, ‘Royals’ by Lorde and ‘The Monster’ by Eminem featuring Rihanna were top of the charts, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ was top of the UK film box office that weekend, Celtic drew 1 – 1 with Dundee United at home and Newcastle United beat Chelsea 2 – 0 at St James’ Park on Saturday 2nd November 2013.

DI Houliston continued: “Do you remember seeing anything around this time which may be relevant? No matter how small it seems, it could be key to helping us trace Allan so please pass the information on and allow us to look into this further.”

Those who might have information about Allan’s movements after he left Styx or his whereabouts are urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000 immediately.