Family of Paige Doherty hit out at plans for deli at site she was killed

The family of murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty has hit out at plans for the building where she was killed to reopen as a deli.

Paige was 15 when she was stabbed more than 140 times by convicted murderer John Leathem, at the deli he owned in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

John Leathem the man convicted of killing Glasgow schoolgirl Paige. Picture: SWNS

The teen was reported missing after the killing on March 19, 2016, and her body was found dumped at the side of the road and discovered two days later.

Leathem rented the premises, then known as Delicious Deli, for three years before he committed the heinous crime.

But plans are afoot for it to reopen as a deli once again - which have been forcefully rejected by Paige’s family, who were told of the proposals on the anniversary of her death.

Grieving mum Pamela Munro said: “It’s really distasteful to re-open it as a deli and it wasn’t a good time for me to be told.

Delicious Deli on Fleming Avenue, Clydebank, Glasgow. Picture: SWNS

“I don’t want to see it opened again but certainly not as a deli.

“My kids won’t be able to visit family in Whitecrook because I can’t allow them to see that open as a deli, it would terrify them.

“We can’t give our blessing for the place our daughter was killed to be re-opened as a deli.

“We were approached about a picture being hung in Paige’s in memory which we’ve not really thought about but it’s inappropriate.”

Another business on Fleming Avenue is in talks with the building’s owner to take over the now-closed deli.

Fleming Foodstore, which is separated from the former eatery by a small walkway, opened their own deli following Leathem’s arrest three years ago.

Paige was stabbed 61 times by Leathem who had no previous history of offending and suffered a further 85 minor wounds - bringing the total to 146.

The small premises is now doing so well its owner is looking to expand and has already

purchased some of the items which were originally owned by Leathem.

The building’s owner, Mr Singh, said: “If the Foodstore want it, that could be a plan.

“Things have to move on … but nothing is in stone.

“If it doesn’t open as a deli, it’s going to open as something else because we’re not losing money.

“It’s been three years, we can’t change the past.

“We’re very sorry about what happened to the girl but you’ve got to move on, we can’t leave it.

“We did have discussions with [the Foodstore] because they’ve got a deli inside the shop, it would make sense because they’re running the deli anyway.

“She’s trying to get the backing of the family and if everything’s fine, it will go ahead.”

It is understood the potential renter has approached members of Paige’s extended family for approval.

But the news has sparked anger among the community who want to see the building pulled down.

The deli is attached to an out-of-use hairdressers and a thriving takeaway, Mr Tasty, so razing the building would be impossible without causing structural damage.

Leathem was jailed for 23 years for the murder, which he pleaded guilty to.