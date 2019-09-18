Family of missing Scot informed after a body is found

Have your say

The family of a missing man have been informed after a body was found on the north-east coast.

Coastguard teams assisted police after the discovery near Boddam in Aberdeenshire this afternoon.

The family of missing 24-year-old Ruaridh Sandison have been informed, however formal identification has yet to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm at midday today the body of a man was found on the north-east cost at Boddam.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison have been informed.”

Mr Sandison disappeared after a night out in his hometown Peterhead - two miles north of Boddam - in the early hours of August 10.

Despite extensive searches by offices as well as a drone and dive units, there were not further sightings of the 24-year-old.