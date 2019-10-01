Family of man who died in Fountainbridge explosion and fire release emotional tribute as identity confirmed

The family of a man, 69, who died in an explosion and fire at a Fountainbridge tenement last month have said they are 'shocked and saddened' at his passing after police confirmed his identity.

Gordon Sievewright, 69, from Edinburgh died after a suspected gas leak caused a major explosion in the four-storey tenement building and a fire at around 5pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Fountainbridge has remained closed as attemptes to make the building structurally safe continue.

Officers worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and The City of Edinburgh Council in response to the incident and a number of nearby properties were evacuated.

The fire was extinguished and extensive damage was found to have been caused to the building, with neighbouring properties also requiring a thorough structural assessment.

Road closures have been in place since the incident with Fountainbridge remaining closed.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family of Mr Sievewright said: “As a family we are deeply shocked and saddened at Gordon’s passing. We would like to thank the police and the other emergency services for their efforts and ongoing sensitivity.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who risked their own safety to try and assist both Gordon and anyone else who may have been in the building in the immediate aftermath of the explosion.”

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Sievewright as they come to terms with their loss. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing and since the incident happened there has been a lot of work undertaken at the scene. I understand this has caused disruption to local residents and businesses however I want to reassure everyone that our main priority is the safety of the public and those working at the site.

“We continue to work to determine the full circumstances of the incident and the road closures will remain in place at this time.

“I would like to thank our partners for their assistance and the public for their continued patience and cooperation.”