Family involved in two-vehicle crash in Bonnybridge

A Bonnybridge road was closed for almost three hours last night following a two-vehicle accident.

The crash, which involved a van and a car, took place shortly after 6pm on the B905 near to the Checkbar Roundabout and Hills of Dunipace Cemetery.

The scene of the accident. Picture: Michael Gillen

Police have confirmed members of a family who were in the car attended hospital to be checked over for “minor” injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at about 6.15pm to a collision involving a van and a car at the Hills of Dunipace Cemetery.

“The occupants of the car went to hospital as a precaution.

“They were checked over by ambulance staff and had minor bruises.

“The road was closed for the vehicles to be uplifted and it was re-opened at 9.10pm.”