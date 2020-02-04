Family 'heartbroken' after body found in search for missing Scots woman

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing on the weekend.

Maryanne Dick was last seen in the Pullar Terrace area of Perth at about 10pm on Saturday.

Officers found a body last night and the family of the 46-year-old have been informed.

Ms Dick's daughter took to Twitter to say how heartbroken the family are since the body was found.

She posted: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal. A body was found last night in the search for my Mum. My family are heartbroken and would appreciate some privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with what’s happened."

A Police Scotland statement read: "The body of a woman has been found in Perth.

Maryanne Dick had been missing since Saturday night picture: Police Scotland

"The family of missing woman Maryanne Dick have been informed and our thoughts are with them."