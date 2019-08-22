Falkirk Grahamston station in lockdown as police engage with man holding knife

Police have placed Falkirk Grahamston train station and the nearby Morrisons car park into lockdown as they continue to deal with an incident involving a man with a knife.

Police initially raced to Meeks Road in Falkirk after being alerted to a call concerning a man’s welfare.

Emergency services and other specialist services including police negotiators also attended the incident which is still ongoing and has now moved into the Morrisons car park area on Hope Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday 22nd August following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

“Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely.”

A British Transport Police spokesman added: “BTP officers were called at 10.07am on August 22 to the car park of Falkirk Grahamston station following a report concerning the welfare of a man who is reported to be carrying a knife.

“Officers are currently at the scene and are engaging with the man. As a precaution the station has been cleared of passengers and trains are currently not stopping at the station.”

A spokeswoman for Morrisons confirmed the supermarket car park has been cordoned off but the shop itself remains open to customers.