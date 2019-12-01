Falkirk gas cut nightmare ‘could take days’ to resolve

Gas workers will take days to reach everyone affected by today’s Falkirk gas cut emergency - and will have to visit every individual house to reconnect supply.

More than 8,000 homes are affected in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir areas of Falkirk.

Scores of residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration at what they see as a lack of information about how families with children, or the sick and elderly, are supposed to cope in sub-zero temperatures.

Emergency electrical appliances are being made available, but many households will have suffered an entire day without heating or cooking facilities by the time they arrive.

Meanwhile a customer information centre is being set up at Camelon Community Centre in Abercrombie Street.

It will be taking delivery of electric appliances “later this afternoon” for affected residents who are elderly, disabled, chronically sick, have young children or other special needs.

You can also request these appliances by calling 0800 912 1717.

However the latest update will be grim news for some householders unsure how to meet normal weekday commitments.

SGN says: “If you do need to pop out or go to work, it would be helpful for us if you’re able to leave a key with a neighbour”.

It adds: “With so many homes affected, it’s likely you could be without your gas supply for several days.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We’re doing all we can to restore gas supplies to the area as soon as possible. We will keep you updated on our progress here on our website as well as on Facebook and Twitter”.

SGN says it will be working closely with Falkirk Council and other partners over the coming days to ensure it is providing residents with as much support as possible.

SGN says it will post a further update on its website, www.sgn.co.uk, at 6.30pm.