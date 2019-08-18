Eyewitness captures horrifying moment car catches fire at South Queensferry petrol station

A passerby caught the horrifying moment was engulfed in flames on a petrol station forecourt.

Council worker Joey Thomson spotted the terrifying scene as he passed the BP garage in Builyeon Road, South Queensferry shortly before midday.

Blaze: The car burst into flames at the BP garage in South Queensferry (credit: Joey Thomson)

The driver of the brand new Land Rover Discovery was understood to have been hurt in the incident when his vehicle 'burst into flames' at around 11:45am.

Mr Thomson, 33, said: "I was just passing at the time and the driver was at the air pumps and the vehicle just burst into flames. He looked to be a guy in his 40s, of heavier build and there were flames on his jacket. People were trying to get it off him. It was pretty bad,

"The fire brigade was there quickly and the whole place was closed off. It was lucky that it was at the air pumps rather than at the petrol pumps themselves, it could have been a real disaster otherwise."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed one appliance from Dunfermline Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Serice was contacted for comment.

The condition of the driver was not known.