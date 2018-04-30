Exam period under way for thousands of young Scots

Tens of thousands of young people are preparing to sit assessments as the exam period gets under way this week.

More than 500,000 individual assessments will be sat by more than 124,000 candidates in 470 schools and colleges during the five-week Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exams period.

National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams get under way with National 5 Urdu and Higher and Advanced Higher Spanish on Monday.

The exam period runs to June 4 and finishes with question papers for students studying Gaelic, German, and Politics.

For the first time students will be sitting revised National 5 courses, following the removal of unit assessments.

Pupils and students sitting their exams will receive their results on Tuesday August 7.

Dr Janet Brown, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “I’d like to send my best wishes to everyone sitting examinations and taking qualifications at schools and colleges between now and the end of the term.

“After months of hard work and hours of study, many thousands of young people throughout Scotland are preparing to complete their qualifications and take the next step in their education or into work.

“We very much value and rely on the expertise of our appointees - teachers and lecturers who bring with them a wealth of experience from the classroom.

“I want to thank them, and SQA’s own hard-working staff, for their continued support and commitment to maintaining the high standards of Scottish qualifications.”

“At all levels, our qualifications provide candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and understanding they’ve acquired and prepare them for further study, employment or training. Our qualifications are robust, relevant, and designed to equip young people with a wide range of skills.”