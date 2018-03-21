Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry appears in court on fraud charges

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has appeared in court on six charges, including fraud.

Natalie McGarry, who represented Glasgow East but did not seek re-election in 2016, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

She made no plea and was bailed pending a further court appearance.

She was elected as an SNP member in 2015, but resigned as the party whip following the emergence of fraud allegations, which she denied at the time.

Ms McGarry appeared in court under her married name Natalie Meikle.

She was charged with three counts of embezzlement, two charges under the Scottish Independence Referendum Act 2013 and one charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

Ms McGarry had been one of the 56 SNP MPs elected in the 2015 poll.

She announced in April last year she would not be seeking re-election.

The former MP said at the time it had been a “huge honour and a privilege” to have represented her constituents in the House of Commons for the past two years.