Ex-minister's son admits crushing boy, 3, to death with his car seat

The "arrogant" son of an ex-government minister has admitted crushing a three-year-old boy to death with his car seat.

Stephen Waterson, 26, squashed little Alfie Lamb in the footwell of his Audi convertible while his mother Adrian Hoare looked on.

Afterwards, Waterson, adopted son of former Tory minister Nigel Waterson, orchestrated a cover-up to avoid being implicated in the death.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Hoare, 24, from Gravesend in Kent, was found guilty of child cruelty and jailed for two years and nine months.

Waterson, from Croydon, denied Alfie's manslaughter and had been ordered to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

On Monday, ahead of his fresh trial, Waterson changed his plea and admitted Alfie's manslaughter by gross negligence.

Both Waterson and Hoare had admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice by lying to police. Waterson was convicted of intimidating a witness and Hoare of assaulting another witness.

