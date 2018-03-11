Ex-Catalonia government minister moves to Scotland amid Spanish probe

A fugitive former member of Catalonia’s regional government said she has moved to Scotland from Belgium, where she had fled from a Spanish court investigation into a secession plot.

Clara Ponsati, the Catalan former education chief, said on Saturday that she had returned to teaching at the University of St Andrews.

Ms Ponsati had been in Belgium since fleeing Spain along with other ex-Cabinet members following an unsuccessful bid to declare independence from Spain in October. File picture: Getty images

She appears as a faculty member of the School of Economics and Finance on the university’s website.

She and the others face arrest if they return to Spain.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for all five, but a Spanish judge later withdrew it.