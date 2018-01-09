Ewan McGregor open to returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars spin-off

Scottish star Ewan McGregor has declared his interest in reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars spin-off.

McGregor took home a Golden Globe on Sunday for his striking portrayal of both Ray and Emmit Stussy in Fargo’s third season.

Quizzed back stage on his interest in a return to the world of Star Wars, the actor admitted there was one role he was open to to revisiting.

McGregor was asked whether or not he would be interested in again becoming Obi-Wan Kenobi in a rumored Star Wars spin-off film about the Jedi master.

“There’s a lot of talk,” he told reporters. “I’d be happy to play him again, but I don’t know any more about it than you do. There’s no plan at the moment.”

Last summer, it was announced that Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) was in talks to helm just such a film, though not much has been heard since.

The movie would take place in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, shining a light on what it was that brought Kenobi to a hut in Tatooine.

Rogue One and Solo are the stand-alone entries that have so far been produced in Lucasfilm and Disney’s burgeoning Star Wars franchise.

McGregor played the iconic role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, originally made famous by Sir Alec Guinness, in the three Star Wars prequels.

He also confirmed himself to be a fan of the latest entry, The Last Jedi, which he called “really, really beautiful.”

