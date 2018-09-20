EU leaders agree Theresa May’s Brexit plan ‘will not work’

Leaders of the remaining 27 EU states agreed Theresa May’s Chequers blueprint for Brexit will not work in its present form, European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

At the end of the two-day informal summit in Salszburg, Mr Tusk said they would decide next month whether there had been sufficient progress in the Brexit talks to call a special summit in November to finalise a deal.

“Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested framework for economic co-operation will not work, not least because it is undermining the single market,” he said.

Mr Tusk said the “moment of truth” in the Brexit negotiations would come at the next full summit.

“In October we expect maximum progress and results in the Brexit talks and then we will decide whether conditions are there to call an extra summit in November to finalise and formalise the deal,” he said.

Mr Tusk said that at a working lunch of the EU27 without Mrs May present, the leaders had reconfirmed their “full unity” and that there could be no withdrawal agreement without a “solid, operational and legally-binding Irish backstop”.

He added: “We can’t exclude a no deal.

“As you know, I was very, very sad because of Brexit, but today I am a little more optimistic when it comes to a positive outcome of our negotiations.

“Unfortunately we cannot at this stage exclude a no deal. It depends on both sides of negotiations.”