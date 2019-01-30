Erratic driver arrested following early hours police chase through Edinburgh

Have your say

An erratic driver was arrested and charged with numerous driving offences following a police chase through Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

READ MORE: East Lothian man loses job after £11k BMW breaks down - again

He was arrested following a police chase

A 30-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Coupe erratically in the Seafield area of the city when he was chased at around 1.45am today (Wednesday, January 30).

The chase ended on Salamander Street where the arrest took place.

READ MORE: Hibs hero Paul Kane ‘baffled’ by Edinburgh pub arson attacks

He will now appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with a number of road traffic offences.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: "Road Policing Officers in Edinburgh undertook a brief pursuit of a Hyundai Coupe car at around 1.45am on Wednesday 30th January after the vehicle was seen driving erratically in the Seafield area of the city.

READ MORE: ‘Barbaric’, ‘Evil’, ‘Sickened’: Edinburgh reacts after armed gang of hunters butcher a deer in Granton

"The car came to a stop in Salamander Street and a 30-year-old man was arrested.

"He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he is charged with a number of road traffic offences."