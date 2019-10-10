Yellow warning of heavy rain in parts of Scotland over the next 24 hours

Heavy rain is on its way this afternoon. Picture: TSPL
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Scotland.

The warning runs from 3pm today until 3pm on Friday, affecting much of the west of the country.

Localised flooding is expected and journey times are expected to be longer.

