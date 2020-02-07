World's first rewilding centre to open at Highland estate near Loch Ness

The world’s first rewilding centre is being set up near Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

The pioneering enterprise, being built at a 10,000-acre conservation estate in Glenmoriston, is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors each year.

Trees for Life, the charity behind the project, says it will allow people to explore the region's stunning wild landscapes, discover Gaelic culture and learn about iconic local wildlife such as golden eagles, pine martens and red squirrels.

As well as an all-weather visitor centre with a café and events space, it will provide child-friendly forest experiences and accessible trails as well as more challenging walks. A range of events and experiences for visitors to the area and groups with specific needs – such as those with physical or learning disabilities, families, schools and other groups - will also be on offer.

It’s hoped these will enable more people to get outside to experience nature up close and encourage an interest in rewilding.

Around 15 new local jobs will be created at the centre.

Natural assets

“Dundreggan Rewilding Centre will showcase how rewilding and nature can give people amazing experiences, create jobs and really benefit local communities,” said Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life.

“It will celebrate one of the Highlands’ greatest assets – the wild landscapes and unique wildlife being returned through rewilding.

“Dundreggan has become a beacon of how to rewild a landscape. With this centre it will become a beacon for rewilding people too.”

The project is going ahead after securing more than £2 million of support, including £714,000 from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, led by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), and £783,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

SNH chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “A key priority for SNH is to help ensure tourism and other sectors benefit from, and invest in, Scotland’s high-quality environment.

“Nature and culture are closely linked in the Highlands and Islands, and in many places they are central to the local economy, maintaining rural populations, jobs and skills.”

Trees for Life is dedicated to rewilding the Scottish Highlands. Volunteers have already planted nearly two million native trees at dozens of sites in the area as part of a drive to restore and expand remaining fragments of Scotland’s ancient Caledonian pine forest.

Meanwhile, the Dundreggan estate is home to more than 4,000 plant and animal species, including several that had never before been seen in the UK or were feared extinct in Scotland.

Highland Council granted consent in principle for the scheme last April, but the charity will apply for full planning permission this year.

Construction should begin in early 2021, with the centre set to open in 2022.