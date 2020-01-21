World Economic Forum summit 2020: full dates, schedule and speakers including Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump

This weeks sees the World Economic Forum return to the Swiss Alps town of Davos, with observers claiming just two people - one in her teens - will dominate this year’s gathering of the global elite.

With climate change set to dominate proceedings, this Davos is being billed as Trump v Thunberg, and both the US president and the teenage environmental campaigner addressed delegates on Tuesday.

(Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump delivered what organisers called a special address, and hailed his economic record as evidence that his “America First" policy is working.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

What did Greta Thunberg say?

Greta Thunberg kicked off the first day of talks at Davos with a plea to put science at the centre of the conversation on the climate crisis, not her.

(Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Thunberg said the struggle against climate change will require more than just general awareness, adding that science needs to be at the "centre" of the conversation.

Ms Thunberg began proceedings by reflecting on the incredible 18 months since she began her climate strike.

When the 17-year-old was asked if she felt activists are being heard enough, Ms Thunberg said: “I can’t complain about being heard, I’m being heard all the time.

"But science isn’t at the centre of the conversation, and it needs to be," she said.

Stating that "it's not just me", Ms Thunberg acknowledged the hundreds of thousands of young people around the world who have created "an alliance of movements".

"People are more aware now," she said. "It feels like the climate and environment is a hot topic now, thanks to young people pushing."

Despite this, nothing has been achieved as global emissions continue to rise, she said.

"These aren’t anyone’s views, this is the science."

She added that forecasts don't include feedback loops and tipping points and often assume that “future generations will somehow suck hundreds of billions of tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere, even though such technology doesn’t exist yet."

"I’ve been repeating these numbers at nearly every speech I’ve given for the last 18 months," she continued.

What did Trump say?

Donald Trump decried climate "prophets of doom" in his keynote speech, calling for a rejection of "predictions of the apocalypse" and saying that America would defend its economy.

Mr Trump did not directly name the teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was in the audience.

Later, she excoriated political leaders, saying the world "in case you hadn't noticed, is currently on fire".

Trump said that it was a time for optimism, not pessimism, in a speech that touted his administration's economic achievements and America's energy boom.

Speaking of climate activists, he said: "These alarmists always demand the same thing - absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives." Greta Thunberg was in the audience.

They were, he said, "the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers".

What else is to come?

Thunberg will address the forum once again today

Highlights from the 2020 World Economic Forum programme:

For the Forum's full programme, head to the official website

