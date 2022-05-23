Windfall tax 'could spark' UK exodus of energy giants, risking loss of billions in North Sea investment and green projects

The caution comes amid increasing calls for North Sea companies to pay a one-off charge on unexpectedly large profits, a result of rocketing international fuel prices, to help households and energy-intensive industries cope with higher bills.

But such a levy could risk industry plans to invest in green infrastructure such as wind farms, hydrogen plants and carbon-reduction technology, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive Deirdre Michie, and risk billions of pounds in investment being moved to other countries.

OEUK projections show £200 billion to £250 billion has been set aside by energy companies to build offshore wind farms, hydrogen production plants and carbon capture facilities and maintain oil and gas supplies.

In a speech at the membership organisation’s conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday, Ms Michie will contend that the charges would not just damage company profits but also drive up the cost of borrowing money for new projects in the UK, making them more expensive and in some cases “unviable”.

The warning comes just days after National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew said such a tax on the UK’s offshore oil and gas producers would hit investment in renewables and threaten attempts to cut emissions.

“We are worrying about energy prices now, but we should worry about energy supplies as well,” Ms Michie said.

“The risk of shortages and rationing is already real in Europe.

“It will become real here too – unless we invest in the North Sea and other offshore resources.

“The threat to supplies is an issue not just now but for the long-term.”

OEUK figures estimate that UK oil and gas operators will pay £7.8 billion in tax this year – a 20-fold increase in 12 months, worth £279 per household.

Surveys suggest OEUK’s 400 member companies are collectively planning to spend more than £200 billion by 2030 -- about £90 billion on maintaining flows of oil and gas; £100 billion on building and maintaining offshore wind farms; and a further £20 billion on developing facilities for the mass production of hydrogen fuel and for capturing and storing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas. Picture: Getty Images

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated that it will cost £1.4 trillion for the UK to achieve its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, with the offshore industry expected to provide at least £1 trillion of that money.

“These are huge long-term projects with many risks,” Ms Michie said.

She highlighted that energy firms may be booming right now but also face significant losses during downturns.

“That is why our industry puts a premium on stability in the way it is taxed and regulated,” she said.

“Sudden tax increases make it more expensive to borrow money for big projects – and that can make them unviable.

“We should not risk upending what could be a remarkable British success story for a short-term gain that will fade far faster than the drop in investment that will certainly follow.

“If investment falls, then production will fall too and the UK will have to buy ever more of its oil and gas from other countries – meaning surging import bills and exposure to future shortages.

“Such policy swings on tax risk achieving the opposite of what politicians say they want – because of the uncertainty they generate.