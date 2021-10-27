Just like at the G7 climate summit in Cornwall, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family were expected to attend the international conference.

The Queen herself had planned to make an address to the delegates, with other members of the family, such as Prince Charles, also leading talks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen had been heard to say that she found it “really irritating” when people avoided talking about climate change and reportedly thought that COP26 was an incredibly important event.

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital for "preliminary investigations", Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Photo PA/Alastair Grant.

Here’s all you need to know about why the Queen was in hospital and how that will affect her involvement in COP26.

Why was the Queen in hospital?

Last Wednesday, the Queen underwent overnight preliminary checks in hospital after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.

She resumed her usual engagements the following Tuesday but was seen to be missing from her usual Church service last weekend, just before COP26 is due to start.

Over the past week, it was reported that the Queen was “reluctantly” following medical advice to rest following her initial time in hospital.

The Palace has not yet confirmed what health issues the Queen may be facing, having initially said that the Queen was in hospital for routine checks.

Despite her need to rest, the monarch is said to be “in good spirits”.

Will the Queen be at COP26?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will not be attending COP26, much to her apparent disappointment.

The 95-year-old was expected to be present at the summit from November 1st to November 5th, staying at her residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,” said a Palace spokesperson. “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

This month has been a busy one for the Queen, with 16 engagements on her calendar during the month of October.

During the last week, she has shifted a couple of other appearances to video conferencing in order to meet her doctors’ requests for her to rest.

Which members of the Royal Family will be at COP26?

Despite the Queen’s absence, it’s expected that other members of the Royal Family will still attend COP26 as planned.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall will travel to Glasgow for the climate summit, joining other influential people from around the world.

Both are passionate about climate change activism, having set up their own Earthshot Prize to recognise great achievements in eco-work around the world this year.

The prize was paired with a climate-focused TV show, shining a spotlight on each of the award winners and featuring Sir David Attenborough.