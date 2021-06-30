Whales in Scotland: Watch orcas spotted swimming off southern Scottish coast

A pair of orca – otherwise known as killer whales – have been spotted of the coast in the south of Scotland.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:14 pm

The two whales were filmed swimming in the sea just north of St Abb’s Head, Eyemouth, in the Scottish Borders, on Tuesday morning.

David King a fisherman, managed to capture the majestic creatures on camera while he was driving his trawler boat called the Friendly Isle.

He said the orcas are known locally as John Coe and Aquarius.

He added: “They [the orca] were spotted down in the English channel a few months ago, and, as far as I’m aware, they are the last two remaining orca from a west coast pod, they were identified because of the unique dorsal fin on one of the whales.”

David King films pair of orca swimming just off the coast of Eyemouth picture: David King
David KingScotland