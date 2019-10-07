West Lothian residents’ food for thought

Householders are being reminded that food waste in West Lothian is now collected in brown bins, along with garden waste.

Food waste caddy collections have now stopped and from last Monday (September 30) all households should now dispose of their food waste in their brown bin.

The council has a new contract which allows garden and food waste to be disposed of together. Collecting food and garden waste together already takes place in a number of other Scottish council areas.

Throughout September, all West Lothian householders were issued with a new calendar outlining their new brown bin collection day from September 30. Food should be wrapped in newspaper or biodegradable bags, or simply placed in the brown bin loose. This is because the national limits for the amounts of plastics allowed in compost have reduced and are reducing further.

Householders are welcome to keep hold of both their indoor and outdoor food waste caddies if they can find a use for them. They may wish to continue using their indoor food waste caddy to store food waste before emptying into the brown bin or home composting. Alternatively, householders can leave their empty food caddy by the kerbside after September 30 and the council will collect it, or they can be taken to a local recycling centre.

Further information is available at www.westlothian.gov.uk/brownbins