West Lothian Council exceeds carbon emissions target

West Lothian Council has exceeded its target for reducing carbon emissions two years ahead of schedule.

Council Executive recently approved the council’s annual Climate Change Declaration, which highlighted the good work taking place to lessen the local authority’s impact on the environment.

The council’s carbon emissions have reduced by 30.5 per cent since 2013/14, far exceeding the target of 20 per cent which was set out in our Carbon Management Plan. This equates to a decrease of 18,619 tonnes of emissions since 2013/14.

West Lothian Council submits a detailed annual Climate Change Declaration report to the Sustainable Scotland Network and Scottish Government every year.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “It’s fantastic that the council has managed to exceed our target for reducing emissions two years ahead of schedule.

“Last month, the council declared a climate change emergency, recognising that urgent and meaningful action is required to safeguard our planet for future generations.

“There is a lot of good work taking place across the council to make sure we minimise our impact on the environment, while continuing to deliver essential services for local residents.

“The council recognises that more work is required to ensure we continue to take steps to limit our effect on the planet in the future, and has pledged to continue to reduce emissions further in the future.”