WATCH: Scot driver captures 'meteor' burning through the sky on camera

A DRIVER has caught what he believes to be a meteor tearing through the night sky on his dash cam.

Matt Perry, from Fife, saw the "burning light" south of Boarhills in Fife while he was driving along the A917 at about 11pm on Monday.

Matt Perry, from Fife, saw the "burning light" south of Boarhills in Fife while he was driving along theA917 at about 11pm on Monday picture: Matt Perry

The footage clearly shows a bright light appear and crash down towards the ground.

"I believe it was a meteor coming down to earth," he said.

"Pretty cool I thought."

READ MORE:

Mr Perry said he has heard of similar sightings in West Lothian and a friend of his in Inverness claimed to have witnessed a similar experience.

It’s thought it could be linked to a bolide – a bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere - which was captured four minutes earlier on the same evening in Derby.