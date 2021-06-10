Following the incident Dunecht Estates is urging people to be mindful and exercise caution as this fire was “completely avoidable”.

The head forester, gamekeeper and rural surveyor were first on the scene of the fire and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at around 3.30pm on June 8.

A spokesperson for the estate thanked the SFRS and has warned people to take care to avoid further similar incidents.

They said in a post on Facebook: “An area of 2.5 acres was damaged but luckily the fire was controlled before it reached an area of conservation woodland and a nearby farm.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to please exercise your right of access responsibly and urge people to avoid using any type of fire (BBQ or campfire) in wild areas during these dry weather conditions and never light a fire in woodland, peat-land areas or near buildings.”

They added that people should dispose of litter and cigarettes responsibly, “even if this means taking it home with you”.

The fire destroyed 2.5 acres of land on Dunecht Estates in Aberdeenshire.

They also thanked their team and local farmers for being on hand to assist the SFRS.

If you have any information on this incident you should contact the Dunecht Estates office.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.37pm on Tuesday, June 8, to reports of a fire in the open near to Dunecht Estate, Aberdeenshire.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire covering approximately 120m x 50m.

An unattended BBQ has been identified as the cause of a wildfire which destroyed 2.5 acres of land on Dunecht Estates in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Just last week, another wildfire was reported to have destroyed roughly seven football pitches worth of woodland near Loch Morlich in the Cairngorms National Park.

The cause of that fire is unknown but Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) emphasised the need to be extra careful when visiting rural areas, saying: “The impact of wildfires can affect habitats and wildlife for months, years or even decades.

"It is imperative that visitors plan ahead and are aware of the potential safety precautions that they need to take, especially when conditions are so hot and dry.”

The fire was brought under control before it reached nearby farmland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire at Dunecht Estates.